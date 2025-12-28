Scouting in America; Troop 30 honors veterans in Arlington

The past year was a busy year for Troop 30 Scouts. Capping off the year was Newark Valley Boy Scout Troop 30’s ninth year participating in the placing of wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery.

National Wreaths Across America Day was on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, and took place at more than 5,200 participating locations across the country. Fifteen scouts and four adults participated, and American Legion Post 130, Falls Church, Va., hosted the troop for the three days they attended the event.

Each December, wreaths are placed on veterans’ tombstones through coordinated ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad.

The event provides an opportunity for communities to gather during the busiest time of the year to pause and say thank you to all who have served and sacrificed for our freedom. With each balsam wreath placed, the volunteer says the service member’s name out loud to keep his or her memory alive. The purpose is to teach, honor, and remember the sacrifice of our veterans.

For more information, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

The scouts would like to extend their thanks to their charter sponsor and supporting organizations in the area: VFW Post 1371, Richford Congregational Church, Newark Valley Apple Festival, and the Owego Strawberry Festival. Their support allows them to create a richer experience for the scouts in Troop 30 and enables them to offset summer camp and chartering fees.

The Troop is actively involved in monthly outdoor events, supporting local community events and service projects. Troop 30 is part of the Hiawatha District of the Baden-Powell Council and is chartered by Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371.

The troop meets on Monday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. on the second floor of the Newark Valley Municipal Building during the school year. Troop 30 has served the youth of northern Tioga County since 1932.