County treasurer set to retire

By JoAnn R. Walter —

When Jim McFadden was growing up in Owego, he took on a newspaper route around the village. Once a week, he knocked on doors to collect the ninety cents that each customer owed. He soon learned, at 13, that it took a little more effort to collect the money from a handful of customers.

Jim recalled noticing a customer outside on a different day than his typical collection day, so he approached the customer to remind him that he owed money.

The customer, a local politician at the time, replied something to the effect of, “Jim, you’ll make a good tax collector someday.”

Now, 32 years since McFadden first took on the role of County Treasurer, he is retiring.

At a Dec. 9 session of the Tioga County Legislature, McFadden was recognized for his service to the county, and a resolution stated, in part, “Mr. McFadden has been responsible for significant county functions and has done so with exemplary financial stewardship.”

“His careful oversight, attention to detail, and fiscal responsibility have strengthened county operations, protected taxpayer resources, and upheld the highest standards of public finance.”

First elected in 1993, McFadden has served in the role for eight four-year terms.

Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., McFadden’s family relocated to Owego in 1964. His Main Street home was within walking distance of the school. With an ironic chuckle, he reminisced about how he attended junior high in the same building where his office is located today. A clear memory of Agnes, the flood of 1972, reminded him of Regents exam packages floating in the flooded basement.

A 1975 OFA graduate and subsequently a Binghamton University grad, McFadden first worked as an independent self-employed tax accountant prior to running for the Treasurer position.

Once established, Jim’s very first challenge was involvement in the planning of the new jail located on Corporate Drive. It was the first time, McFadden said, that Tioga County had requested to borrow a significant sum of money. In this case, $10 million, with the final cost of the project being $11 million.

Additional projects followed, some with significant price tags. Monies secured from the “big tobacco lawsuit,” he noted, helped pay for the Health and Human Services building.

McFadden has kept his eye on the investment market, and where $600,000 received in dividends helped pay to put up radio towers, refinancing $10 million saved $400K in interest. McFadden has worked to maintain a strong credit rating for Tioga County as well.

On Dec. 9, the Tioga County Legislature unanimously voted to move forward with the acquisition of property located at 135-147 Main St., 153 Main St., and 55-65 Central Ave. in Owego, N.Y. for $1.8 million.

Referring to this endeavor, McFadden pointed out, “When governing boards postpone these types of projects, rates to borrow money will only increase once they’re ready.”

From McFadden’s perspective, it is the right timing. The current building, at 100 years old, is in the floodplain and houses a long list of issues; one specifically is an aging boiler.

The County, he said, has a current debt of $2 million, and with their favorable credit rating, should have no issue securing the money. Jim noted that returns on investments have also been strong.

In summary, he said, “We can afford it, and it’s time for the county to have a modern, energy-efficient administration building,” and, in turn, one that better serves the people.

Looking back, Jim explained that he has fielded many curveballs during his career, but the flood of 2011 was insurmountable. Some 55 assets were flooded in the county, the documentation involved was extremely challenging, and it took seven or more years to close the books on several issues.

Regarding the collection of delinquent taxes, McFadden tried one approach several years ago, and it still grabs attention today. It was Jim’s idea to publish names in The Owego Pennysaver, and the only county known to do it, and it works.

One of McFadden’s personal achievements is his involvement with the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers (NACCTFO). McFadden was named the 2025 Outstanding Treasurer of the Year by NACCTFO earlier this year.

The organization, of which he has been a part for several years and served as a past president, has allowed him to collaborate and learn from other county officials and stay updated on trends and best practices.

McFadden shared an interesting story that evolved into what he calls, “A feather in my cap!”

While on a family trip, the McFaddens booked an Airbnb, another family member booked a Vrbo. Jim paid the applicable taxes; the others didn’t.

McFadden brought the issue up to his peers while attending a conference. After some time going through the legislative wheel, New York State is the first state to implement a Short-Term Rental Law, effective this year, where taxes are charged similarly to hotels.

McFadden’s take: “It was an unfairness issue, and there was basically a lot of money falling through the cracks,” and money, he said, for economic development or tourism.

Outside of the Treasurer role, McFadden has been involved with the Owego Kiwanis, and the boards of Tioga County Friends of Hospice and TC3.

McFadden said he plans to spend time with his family and looks forward to watching his grandchild grow. He said he will miss driving around the picturesque county and visiting with hard-working families.

McFadden remarked, “It’s been a pleasure working for the citizens of Tioga County.”

Barbara Roberts will be sworn in as Tioga County Treasurer on Jan. 1, 2026.