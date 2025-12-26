DSS Commissioner reflects on his career

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Tioga County Commissioner of Social Services Shawn Yetter has retired after a 40-plus year career. The Tioga County Legislature acknowledged Yetter’s service at their Dec. 9 session and stated, in part, “For his thirty-five years of cumulative loyal service to the Tioga County DSS and dedication to the citizens of Tioga County.”

Yetter, a Newark Valley native, shared that he grew up in a family that always gave back and remarked, “It was a natural fit for me to fall into this field.”

Yetter began his career in public service in 1981. His scope of work included working as a case aide and social welfare examiner during two summer employments, and he later worked full-time as a social welfare examiner, assessment program administrator, executive assistant, and Deputy Commissioner. His commissioner role began in 2003.

While in between positions with the county early in his career, Yetter pursued higher education at SUNY Broome and SUNY Oswego.

Outside of Tioga County, Yetter worked in client services with the Southern Tier Aids Program (STAP) for three years starting in 1988. The experience remains in his heart and still resonates with him today.

Yetter worked at STAP during a time when increasing numbers of residents were falling ill. Research was in its early stages, and without treatment and medication at that point, people were losing their lives.

STAP, Yetter noted, served eight counties and he said, “It was an emotionally difficult job,” and today he sees his role there as a key personal accomplishment.

Yetter left Tioga County to work as Orange County’s deputy commissioner of social services for five years and commented, “It was a great experience working there and overseeing all programs for a larger county.”

The Tioga County DSS umbrella covers a wide scope of services and has 88 staff members. The department’s mission of promoting self-sufficiency and protecting citizens by providing financial and social services to eligible residents is at the heart of its work.

Yetter extends thanks to “my incredibly talented staff, who have a good reputation across the state. They are a strong team and never missed a beat during COVID.”

A win-win implemented in 2018 involved equipping the DSS team with job-changing technology.

Yetter expressed, “We were able to put iPads in the field. It’s been positive for the staff and for the people they serve,” adding, “It would’ve been difficult to get through COVID without it.”

A proven success story for Tioga County, Yetter remarked, was putting into place the NYS Family Assessment Response (FAR) ten-plus years ago. Overall, he believes it has created a better relationship with families and gave a nod to former deputy commissioner Gail Barton for making it happen.

FAR, a non-investigatory approach used by Child Protective Services, was designed to engage families in an assessment of child safety, consider solutions to family problems, and connect families to the services they need.

“The state encourages FAR and supports it,” Yetter explained, and added, “Tioga County is one of twenty counties in the state that adopted it. Families can choose to go the ‘FAR Track’ or agree to a traditional investigation.”

Another important and noteworthy achievement, Yetter shared, is the addition of the Child Advocacy Center located on McMaster Street. He explained that it is a safe space for interviews to be held by DSS and law enforcement. The center, which opened earlier this year, interviews families who have experienced trauma and then connects them with the services they need.

And, looking back to 2005, moving into their building located at 1062 NY-38 in Owego was a major win.

Yetter explained that Tioga County’s setup is different from other counties in the state and shared, “It made sense, and communications are exponentially better. With department collaboration, it moves people through the process better.”

Regarding the delay of SNAP benefits for several weeks, Yetter noted, “It really impacted the community’s food pantries. The financial donation announced by Marte Sauerbrey speaks volumes about leadership in Tioga County, and they knew families were struggling.”

Yetter feels the county and state did their best considering the federal government’s adverse actions, and explained that 2,500 households, or 15% of the county, are SNAP recipients, and lower than other poverty-stricken counties.

When posed with a question about any fraud issues, Yetter affirmed, “It’s difficult to commit fraud against any of the programs. Technology has improved, and we cut off issues at the pass via FEDS, or Front End Detection System, which catches fraud before it occurs,” adding, “Actually, there are very few fraud arrests, so we have checks and balances in place,” including, he said, a fraud investigator on staff.

Challenges during Yetter’s tenure have been many, yet the 2011 flood remains at the top of that list. Yetter recalled getting a call from the Sheriff and took immediate action to open their building as a shelter.

He remembers, “Every conference room and nearly every office was used for about 150 people.”

“It was an exhausting period, and it changed the community forever,” and he said if there is a positive take away from the flood experience, it is, “That it brought out the best in people, and I still see that today.”

Homelessness was discussed, and Yetter’s voice is one of many that have kept the issue at the forefront. Home Counties, he explained, are responsible for those individuals who are coming into Tioga County from elsewhere, such as those living at the Deep Well. Neighboring counties, Yetter noted, have been making positive strides.

Regarding the issues of substance abuse, Yetter acknowledged that opiate settlement monies received starting in 2023 have made an impact in the county.

Speaking about adult protective services, Yetter explained that DSS does get involved when information is reported and works closely with Tioga Opportunities, and he said about their work, “I have a lot of admiration for them and what they do to provide assistance for the elderly population and work as a not-for-profit.”

In addition to his work as commissioner, Yetter has been a part of the New York Public Welfare Association and served as president. Yetter shared that he has learned a tremendous amount from other commissioners all across the state.

Outside of DSS, Yetter has remained very active with other organizations. He is a founding board member of the Rural Health Network of South Central New York, where he served as president, and he is pleased that they remain a thriving entity today. He has served on the boards of Tioga Opportunities, the Tioga United Way, and the Tioga County Rural Ministry.

The Ti-Ahwaga Community Players are near and dear to Yetter’s heart. Involved since 1988, he has taken on the role of co-chair of their capital campaign.

Over the years, Yetter has directed and also acted in various Ti-Ahwaga productions, and said, “It’s a personal accomplishment; the theatre is a gem for the community.”

Next up for Yetter is to be determined, although he mentioned that he plans to stay involved in the community and the theatre.

Elizabeth Myers has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Social Services.