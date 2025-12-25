TCRM Tales: Making Room at Our Own Inns This Christmas

By Galen Morehead, Outreach Services Director, TCRM —

Christmas is a time for reflection, for joy, and most importantly, for opening our hearts. As we gather with loved ones, sharing meals and laughter, it’s a beautiful opportunity to remember the true spirit of the season.

The story of Mary and Joseph, seeking shelter on that first Christmas Eve, is a touching reminder that even in the most sacred moments, life can present unexpected challenges.

“No room at the inn,” they were told, a phrase that echoes through time, yet ultimately led to the miraculous birth of Jesus in a humble manger. Their story reminds us of the profound importance of hospitality, compassion, and making space for those who need it most.

While we celebrate the wonder of that first Christmas, it also serves as a gentle call to action in our own lives. In our bustling world, it’s easy to get caught up in the commercial aspects of the holidays. But let us pause and consider the modern-day “no room at the inn.” It might not be a literal inn, but it could be a family struggling to make ends meet, a child facing an uncertain night, or a neighbor feeling isolated and alone.

This Christmas, let’s strive to ensure that no family, no child, and no individual in our community feels there’s “no room” for them. The goal is simple yet profound: a safe, warm place to sleep and a full belly for everyone. Imagine the peace of mind a parent feels knowing their child is tucked in warm, or the joy of a child waking up to a hearty breakfast. These are not grand gestures but fundamental acts of kindness that can transform lives.

Our community is filled with incredible organizations and individuals who dedicate themselves to this very mission. Food pantries, shelters, and outreach programs work tirelessly to provide comfort and care. This Christmas, consider how you can be a part of that vital work. Perhaps it’s donating non-perishable food items, volunteering your time, or contributing to organizations that provide warm clothing and essential supplies. Even a small act of generosity can create a ripple effect of hope and warmth.

Let’s embody the spirit of compassion that Jesus taught us. Let’s make room in our hearts and in our community for everyone. This holiday season, as we celebrate the birth of hope and renewal, let’s commit to building a community where every individual feels welcomed, cherished, and knows that there is always room at our “inn.”

From all of us at TCRM, we wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with peace, warmth, and the joy of giving.