Ruffling Feathers: Chicken Ordinance Remains Under Review

OWEGO — Details regarding a proposed chicken ordinance for the Village of Owego are still being ironed out, with a new public hearing scheduled for sometime in the future.

After more public comment on the issue, primarily criticism aimed at the proposed 240 square foot backyard requirement, Trustee Rusty Fuller recommended the board take their time with the ordinance before making things final.

One resident, Laura Young, criticized the size requirement.

She said via Zoom that the size restriction is punitive and alleged that the trustees did not have accurate information when drafting language for the ordinance.

Further, she said that New York State Code Enforcement told her that they receive no training or guidance when it comes to chickens — “they seem to have no idea about chickens at all.”

“Crowing should have been addressed by the OPD under the noise ordinance; birds at large should be covered by the sheriff’s department — they are to be captured and collected because the birds are being neglected,” she said. “Code should have helped the woman with her coops — that was well within their purview.”

Another resident who didn’t identify himself said he felt that village code enforcement is already overburdened with existing building violations.

“I know personally, I’ve done a lot of research — I’ve talked to the town and their code enforcement,” Mayor Mike Baratta said. “The town laws don’t apply to the village because we have our own zoning and code enforcement.”

Baratta said the town law indicates that chickens fall under livestock, and that livestock permits require five acres of land to apply, which doesn’t apply in the village, since very few have five acres.

“Maybe we look at lot size and say in order to apply (for a permit), you have to have the median lot size of a quarter acre, and if you do, you can have 20 chickens,” Baratta said. “That way, code enforcement wouldn’t have to go measure people’s yards.”

Village Attorney Nathan VanWhy said the idea of the 240 square feet was to align the number of chickens allowed with all the properties in the village — recognizing that some are too small, and could adjust the number of chickens accordingly.

He said they could certainly establish incremental limits to how many chickens are allowed based on a quarter, half acre, etc.

VanWhy mentioned it might be a good idea to allow a variance to take into consideration extenuating circumstances if an individual wants their particular property reviewed for approval.

Baratta said the current ordinance has deviated quite a bit since the public hearing, and VanWhy agreed it was a good idea to hold another public hearing.

“I know we’re not trying to drag this out forever, but as recommended, we’re trying to get it as right as we can,” Fuller said. “Let’s get another draft and have another public hearing.”

