By Kim Rudin —

Once upon a Christmas, sitting there under the tree, was a beautifully wrapped gift marked just for me.

It looked so pretty, a wonderful sight to behold, with its delicate ribbon and paper of glittering gold.

This gift was wrapped with such tender loving care. To destroy its beauty was more than I could bear.

I placed it in a prominent location for all to admire. To enjoy such special artwork was my desire.

Many questioned what was contained therein; I answered, “I don’t know,” much to my chagrin.

So captivated by this new source of pride, to me, it really didn’t matter what was inside.

Do I dare open this gift, so special to see, what could be inside, what could it really be?

Will it be prettier paper and a bow? Unless I unwrap it, I will never know.

Until I learn what is really there inside, all I will have is this source of pride.

I must receive what I have been given.

Humbly, I open my gift; a new life I’m living.

You see, this gift was once hanging on a tree. The old rugged cross, where Jesus died for you and me.

This gift of salvation is the greatest gift of all. It is opened when, upon Jesus, the Savior, you call.

This gift is more precious than you could ever know. He was given by God, whoever loves us so.

Open this gift; do not hesitate, do not delay.

Jesus is waiting to hear from you right now, today.

John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”