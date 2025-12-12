Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

In the beginning of October, Gail was contacted to help with a mother cat and her kittens. Gail wasn’t planning on taking in any more cats; however, since this was a community member offering to pay for them all to get spayed/ neutered and their shots, she said okay for the last time.

Upon arrival at the residence, she was greeted by the five family members grateful for the acceptance of these cats. Gail had the mom and was waiting for the kittens.

To her surprise, the kittens were full-grown, which is not what she was expecting. Since these five cats no longer had a home (everyone moved out), Gail agreed to take them. She had to do a lot of rearranging to make room for five additional adults, but she made it work.

She got us all to the vet and had our shots and spay/neutering done. We are all afraid of people except for Mom and me.

I started rubbing on Gail a few weeks ago and like her pets and back rubs. My sister and brother are not as trusting. They need more time to trust people.

I, however, think I am ready for a family. If you think you want to try me out for Christmas, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Misty. I would really like a home for the holidays.

You can help with our food costs by donating bottles and cans at the Redemption Center in Owego. Gail has a jar there.

Oh, and yes, thank you to whomever dropped a big bill in it last week; it paid for us to have turkey for our Thanksgiving, yum!