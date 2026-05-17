Memorial Day – a time to honor and reflect; service of remembrance and parade taking place May 25

[By Barbara Bilbrey, Iraq Gold Star Mother and Ceremony Emcee]

Every year, just prior to Memorial Day, an article by Jim Raftis, Sr. appeared in the Owego Pennysaver featuring the Memorial Day holiday events in Owego and Tioga County. Jim’s articles connected Tioga County’s rich history with the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Jim passed away on May 11, 2025. Although we are without his words and thoughts, that does not mean Tioga County will not remember our fallen heroes. While we still mourn Jim’s passing, we know that moving forward and continuing our remembrance ceremonies was near and dear to his heart.

A Memorial Day Parade, coordinated by Parade Chairman John Loftus, is planned through downtown Owego on May 25. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the Owego Police Department on Temple Street, then follow a route up North Avenue, east on Main Street, south on Paige Street, and west on Front Street.

Families and community members are welcome to gather along the parade route, and we especially welcome the youth as a way to encourage them to be part of this patriotic parade. For those unable to attend, the parade and ceremony will be broadcast on WEBO radio.

Police cars will lead the parade, followed by several veterans groups and auxiliaries. Local police, government officials, youth sports teams and scouting groups, Owego Elementary students, the OFA Marching Band, and other community groups will take part in the parade.

At the Service of Remembrance, the V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard will post the colors, and Owego Elementary students will place flags at the basket of remembrance by the memorials. Patriotic music will be performed by the OFA Marching Band, under the direction of Lindsey Williams.

During the ceremony, names of Tioga County’s Fallen Heroes will be read, as well as Tioga County veterans who have died since Veterans Day.

A special recognition occurring this year in Owego, Bilbrey noted, is: “One of Jim Raftis’ greatest wishes was to see Hero Banners on display and to recognize residents of our community who have actively served in the military.” This year, the Tioga United Way made that wish a reality, and the banners will be officially unveiled during the ceremony by Tioga United Way Director, Bob Russell.”

The ceremony will also include wreath tributes to the fallen soldiers inscribed on the monuments. A separate wreath will be cast from the Court Street Bridge into the Susquehanna River by a Naval Officer, and in memory of U.S. Navy heroes who have been lost or buried at sea. An invocation and benediction will be delivered, as will a rifle salute by the Honor Guard. As the ceremony concludes, a bugle rendition of Taps will be performed.

Prior to the parade and ceremony, the annual Roll Call of Veterans resting in Tioga County cemeteries will be read live on WEBO starting at 8 a.m., and until the start of the parade. Presenters are Mary Beth Jones of the Tioga County Courier and JoAnn R. Walter of The Owego Pennysaver.

Memorial Day in Tioga County, N.Y. has always been a time to come together, united, and to reflect and show gratitude to those who gave their lives so that we all could go on to live in freedom.

Bilbrey added, “We welcome anyone who wishes to stand with us, celebrate the cost of freedom and say the names of the fallen to assure that the sun will never set on our heroes.”

(JoAnn R. Walter contributed to this article.)