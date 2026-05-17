Motorcyclist Dies in Candor Crash

On May 16, 2026, just after 12 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Owego Road (State Route 96) in the town of Candor.

An investigation revealed that a Ford SUV was traveling south on Owego Road and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Owego Road.

According to police, the 88-year-old operator of the Ford SUV failed to observe the motorcycle and began making a left turn into Iron Kettle Farms directly into the path of the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle was unable to avoid the SUV and struck the SUV.

The operator of the SUV was transported by ambulance to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital to be evaluated and is in stable condition.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported by LifeNet to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is on-going.