A Pastor’s Thoughts: For the Glory of God

[By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church]

The word “glory” is used 475 times in 365 verses in one translation of the Bible. There are times when the word “glory” is used of wealth (Deuteronomy 31:1) and sometimes it’s used of objects (Psalm 49:16). Sometimes the word is used of kingdoms (Matthew 4:8) and sometimes it’s even used of mankind (Proverbs 19:11).

But in the overwhelming majority of cases where the word “glory” is used, it refers to God. This raises the question, “What does the word glory mean?” A few years ago, as I was studying to get ready for my sermon on a particular Sunday, this question resonated in my mind. I set out to answer this question. In my study, I came across several big and fancy words such as renown, honor, and adoration, and even splendor, magnificence, and radiance. These words all certainly apply to the word glory, but the bottom line is that glory is what something looks like; that which comes from someone’s or something’s presence. I can say that when you and I look in the mirror, we see our glory.

Turning our attention to God, the Bible over and over again speaks of the Glory of God being seen. God’s glory is seen in that which God has created. Psalm 19:1 (NIV) 1 The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Billions of galaxies and stars too many to count are the result of the creative act of God some 6,000 years ago. As a result, when we look into the night sky, we see the Glory of God. Psalm 97:6 (ESV) 6 The heavens proclaim his righteousness, and all the peoples see his glory.

The single greatest expression of God’s Glory is seen in the face of Jesus. Jesus is God the Son and coequal with the Father. Romans 16:27 (NLT) 27 All glory to the only wise God, through Jesus Christ, forever. Amen. The Bible affirms that the glory of God is seen through Jesus. 2 Corinthians 4:6 (NLT) 6 For God, who said, “Let there be light in the darkness,” has made this light shine in our hearts so we could know the glory of God that is seen in the face of Jesus Christ.

While we may physically see the glory of God in creation, the only way we can experience the glory of God is through God the Son, Jesus Christ. The fact of the matter is that God the Father loves us, God the Son died for us, and God the Holy Spirit lives in us as a result of our accepting Jesus as our Savior. I appeal to you to confess your sin, believe in Jesus, and confess him as your personal Lord and Savior. Romans 10:9–10 (NLT) 9 If you openly declare that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For it is by believing in your heart that you are made right with God, and it is by openly declaring your faith that you are saved.

I’m praying that you will trust Jesus now!