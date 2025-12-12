Tioga County Legislature disburses tax revenue to municipalities

By Matt Freeze —

OWEGO — The Tioga County Legislature recently voted to approve its biannual disbursement of mortgage tax funds to municipalities, coming in at just over $339,0000.

The funds typically go into a municipality’s general fund to be used as local governments see fit.

The amounts disbursed were as follows: Town of Barton — $20,636.22, Town of Berkshire — $9,532.66, Town of Candor — $18,686.38, Village of Candor — $2,710.50, Town of Newark Valley — $14,676.68, Village of Newark Valley — $5,433.16, Town of Nichols — $33,387.37, Village of Nichols — $2,699.64, Town of Owego — $143,234.34, Village of Owego — $19,288.86, Town of Richford — $5,136.49, Town of Spencer — $16,218.72, Village of Spencer — $2,168.84, Town of Tioga — $19,480.06, Village of Waverly — $25,715.00.

County Administrator Jackson Bailey II said the clerk’s office will retain mortgage tax distributions that it receives throughout the year, and twice a year, it will request Legislature approval to pay them out to municipalities throughout the county.

(Matt Freeze is a senior writer with the Sayre Morning Times)