The Tioga Arts Council, in partnership with Do Rad Things and the Newark Valley Central School District, recently announced a community-wide event: an exhibition featuring artwork by 80 students called Paint the Pavement: A Skateboard Art Exhibition.

The exhibition opened on the First Friday, May 1, at the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front Street, Owego.

With generous funding from the Floyd Hooker Foundation and the Tioga County Youth Bureau, TAC received a grant to bring internationally recognized artist Mark Rivard and his program, Do Rad Things, to Owego Free Academy in May 2026. Specifically, Rivard led seminars from Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30. The content included a motivational speech, art as entrepreneurship, design sessions using the skateboard as “canvas,” and one-on-one instruction.

Things culminated with the public exhibition on May 1 at TAC.

Rivard’s approach is student-centered; participants use the skateboard deck as a cultural tool and actual canvas to create a work of art that tells their own story under his guidance. During the residency, participants will also discover the value their creative vision can have as a profession and as a community asset.

TAC extends thanks to the Floyd Hooker Foundation and the Tioga County Youth Bureau for funding this Artist in Residency program and event. They also thank the following program partners: Cloud Croft Studios, Do Rad Things, the Newark Valley Central School District, and the Tioga County Youth Bureau.

To learn more about TAC and its programs, visit https://www.tiogaartscouncil.org.