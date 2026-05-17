Here Comes Pentecost—Aren’t You Excited?

[By Jim Robie]

We have just celebrated Easter Sunday—one of the most joyful and significant feast days for Christians, and one widely recognized even in the secular world. Not long before that came Christmas, perhaps the most celebrated Christian feast of all, embraced by both believers and society at large.

And now, Pentecost is approaching—the feast of the Descent of the Holy Spirit. Yet unlike Christmas and Easter, Pentecost is largely overlooked by the secular world. Even among Christians, it is acknowledged, but is it truly celebrated?

On Pentecost, the Holy Spirit descended upon the disciples gathered in the upper room, transforming and equipping them with spiritual gifts. These gifts were not given to them alone but are offered to all Christians. In the Catholic tradition, the Gifts of the Holy Spirit are classically defined as the seven named in Isaiah 11:2–3: wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety, and fear of the Lord.

However, Scripture also reveals that the Holy Spirit bestows many more gifts—often called charisms—for the building up of the Church. Sadly, many Christians remain unaware of this rich spiritual inheritance made available through the miracle of Pentecost.

To explore these gifts more deeply, consider visiting https://diolaf.org/gifts-and-charisms.

You may also reflect on these Scripture passages: Joel 2:28–29; Acts 2:1–4; Acts 4:31.

Pentecost is not just a historical event—it is an ongoing reality. The same Holy Spirit who descended upon the apostles is alive and active today, ready to renew, empower, and ignite the hearts of believers.

So as Pentecost approaches, perhaps the question is not simply, “Do we acknowledge it?” but rather, “Are we truly ready to celebrate—and receive—the gift of the Holy Spirit?”