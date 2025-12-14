Punishers to the Rescue; Rescue Chapter collects for area foster children in need

On December 4, 2025, members of the Punishers Rescue Chapter Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club went out to collect donations put together by AMETEK PDS, an aerospace and defense power and distribution company in Binghamton. They were assisted by club member Dirt Road (Ed Robinson).

This donation of both gifts and a substantial grant will help bridge the funding gap to assist the club in bringing Christmas to foster children in multiple counties.

“We are so grateful for the continued support and the opportunity to help our local community,” said Robinson.

The Rescue Chapter of the Punishers LEMC is based in Tioga County, New York, and focuses its fundraising efforts to help aid foster care and children who have suffered from trauma in the area.

You can learn more about the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PunisherRescue.