Letter: Extrajudicial Killings by the Trump Administration

CBS News reported that 21 vessels were destroyed in international waters and 80 people were killed (Nov. 14, 2025.) The Atlantic (Nov. 13 2025) reports 20 U.S strikes in three months. Per David Graham of The Atlantic, “The Trump administration is trying to treat its extrajudicial killings at sea as routine.”

Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth claims the dead were involved in drug trafficking. Evidence is lacking. There is no proof these victims did anything illegal.

Retired Lt. Col. Rachel VanLandingham, a former military lawyer and retired judge advocate in the Air Force, labeled these extrajudicial killings as murder (CNN Nov. 7,2025), calling her assessment, “the legal view, the view of American Law. Even if tried and convicted, these victims would not be eligible for the death penalty.” She notes Congress has failed morally and legally to stop these attacks.

Other disconcerting events regarding these strikes include Admiral Alvin Holsey resigning as the head of the U.S. Southern Command, which oversees the strikes. Military officials are being asked to sign unusual non-disclosure agreements, and Great Britain stopped sharing intelligence about suspected drug trafficking as they view the attacks as illegal.

We must continue to pressure our Congress and courts to restrict the administration’s illegal actions.

Sincerely,

Marita Florini

Newark Valley, New York