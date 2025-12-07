OA and Team Tioga Secure $811,000 for BOCES Satellite and Adult Education Facility

The Owego Apalachin Central School District (OACSD) and TEAM Tioga recently announced they have secured $811,000 in federal funding to help renovate the former OA maintenance building that is currently being used as a Broome-Tioga BOCES satellite campus in Tioga County.

The critical funding was personally delivered by U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer as a congressionally directed spending item within the FY2026 funding bills. The allocation is part of over $104 million secured by the Senators for essential projects across New York State.

“We are immensely grateful to Senators Gillibrand and Schumer for their commitment to education and workforce development in the Southern Tier,” said Dr. Corey Green, Superintendent of the Owego Apalachin Central School District. “This $811,000 investment is a major win that will allow us to create a closer, more accessible center for career and technical education, not just for our students, but for the entire community.”

The renovation project addresses a long-standing need for local access to essential career and technical education (CTE) programs, particularly in Tioga County. Currently, many students and adults face lengthy commutes of up to 40 minutes to access specialized training.

“Tioga County needed something like this. The kids and the adults in Tioga County deserve something like this,” stated Mike Daly, Director of Operations for CTE and Workforce Development at OACSD. “Eliminating the need to drive long distances for this vital training will significantly increase participation and help us better serve the career and technical needs of Owego and the surrounding Tioga County area.”

The new facility will allow Broome-Tioga BOCES to expand its presence, creating more seats and additional program opportunities for students in the surrounding districts. The addition of adult education services will also ensure that lifelong learning and workforce skills development remain a priority for all residents.

TEAM Tioga stated that they were excited to assist the Owego Apalachin Central School District in identifying and applying for funding sources to complete the building renovations needed to create a BOCES satellite office and adult education facility in the Village of Owego.

“Transportation time and affordability are major barriers for students and community members, and the training programs that are planned for the career and technical education facility align well with the needs of local Tioga County employers,” TEAM Tioga said of the project, adding, “We are looking forward to continuing to assist with the project throughout construction and are appreciative of OACSD and BOCES’ commitment to serving workforce needs in Tioga County.”

OACSD will now proceed with planning and initiating the renovation process, working closely with Broome-Tioga BOCES to develop updates to the facility that meet the growing demands for skilled workers and educational opportunities in the region.