What’s Happening for the Week of December 7, 2025

DECEMBER

Narcotics Anonymous: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, beginning Nov. 6 until Dec. 25. These are open meetings. Please use the parking lot in the rear of the church; meetings are held in the Great Hall (upstairs).

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

GriefShare Support Group hosted by Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Held on Mondays through Jan. 5, 2026 from 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pre-register at griefshare.org.

Drum Class: Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

OCTOBER 29 to DECEMBER 10

Seven Days of Holiday Vendors and Crafters, 5-8 p.m., to be held every Wednesday until Dec. 10, Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Vendors and crafters will be displaying their wares for the holiday season. The public is welcome; there will be weekly dinners available for $12. If vendors or crafters would like to join them to display their wares, contact Diane Szluka at (607) 312-0221.

DECEMBER 6

Candor Community Chorus holiday season concert, 7 p.m., Candor High School Auditorium, Academy Street. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

TCRM Annual Holiday Cookie Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out, American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Carols and Cocoa at the Cady Library, 4 to 6 p.m., 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. Join Santa as the Tioga Central Chorus and an ensemble from the Tioga Central Band and the Kirby Band sing and play carols. There will be FREE cocoa, coffee, candy canes, and crafts.

Broome County Humane Society’s Artisan Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 1645, 177 Robinson St., Binghamton. Admission is $3 per person; under age 12 is free. There will be over 50 tables, music by Ed Travis, door prizes throughout the day, and a bake sale. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Holiday Magic Winter Wonderland, 1 to 7 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Kids can meet Frosty, Elsa, and Olaf and dig for surprises in the Snow Treasure Zone. View Diamond and Raffle Baskets and Holiday Trees.

Valley Chorus Concert “What Sweeter Music” performs at 7 p.m., Keystone Theatre, Towanda, Pa. Tickets are available for pre-sale at $10 or at the door for $15, at Jolly Farmer, Sayre Theatre, Keystone Theatre, Towanda, and online at www.valleychorus.org.

DECEMBER 7

Valley Chorus Concert “What Sweeter Music” performs at 3 p.m., Waverly High School, 1 Frederick St., Waverly. Tickets are available for pre-sale at $10 or at the door for $15, at Jolly Farmer, Sayre Theatre, Keystone Theatre, Towanda, and online at www.valleychorus.org.

DECEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Kirby Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Refreshments will follow the concert. Free admission.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Monday Meal at Newark Valley Community Connections, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The menu includes pierogi, sausage, salad, and dessert.

Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention with Rural Health Network, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Register online at https://forms.gle/6PAvJsLvfr7sG6cX6. For questions, contact Julianne Lee at (607) 788-6896 or email jlee@rhnscny.org.

DECEMBER 9

Young Adult Book Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join Thomas on the second Tuesday of each month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call (570) 888-7117 or send a message via Facebook or Discord.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Annual Meeting, 5 p.m., Neighborhood Depot, 146 Central Ave., Owego. RSVP required to Tioga@cornell.edu or call (607) 659-5694.

The Twelfth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2025 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m. at the Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Programs for Lower Medicare Costs, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn about programs that can lower your Medicare costs, like the Medicare Savings Program (MSP) and Low-Income Subsidy (LIS). Please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Black Coffee Book Club – Young Adult Book Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This month, they are reading She Is Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran.

DECEMBER 10

Athens Senior Citizens Christmas Party with a Dish to Pass meal, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Rd., Sayre, Pa. Sara Romanik will provide entertainment, and Wally Cady will be Santa Claus.

Jewelry Making Workshop: Key Rings and More, 12:30-2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. No cost. Space is limited; registration is requested by calling (607) 687- 4120 or by email at aging@tiogaopp.org.

Kids’ Crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to stop in to make a pinecone Christmas tree.

DECEMBER 11

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 12

Tioga County Boys and Girls Club Holiday Party, 6 p.m., 201 Erie St., Owego. The event will feature photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, DJ Bob Powell, hot dogs, cookies, gifts, and more. Free event. Call (607) 687-0690 for more information.

Storytime with Santa, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Santa will read stories, visit with each child, and pose for pictures, too. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

DECEMBER 13

Jane Austen Birthday Celebration, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Space is limited, and registration is required; call (607) 625-3333.

Holiday Craft Fair: Jingle, Mingle, and Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elementary School, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, in Owego.

DECEMBER 14

Pet Photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, Hickories Park, Owego. Donations are accepted for the dog park. There will be treats and toys for the pups (while supplies last). Sponsored by Coco Chanel No. 5.

Advent Jazz Vespers by the Presbybop Quintet, 4 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. The Christmas Eve Band will present seasonal vespers featuring the immortal music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Light snacks are available in the Fellowship Hall at 3 p.m. before the event.

DECEMBER 15

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Holiday Cookie Sale: $10 per dozen for a variety of cookies. Call (607) 699-3302 to order no later than Dec. 15. Pick up on Dec. 19 between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Nichols Presbyterian Church on Main Street. Please use the side door.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join other kids and adults to play tabletop games. Open to all ages, but kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

DECEMBER 16

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Winter Wonderland, 12:15 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy light refreshments, hot cocoa, and a holiday performance by the Owego Free Academy Music Department. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

DECEMBER 17

Contemporary Book Club: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

DECEMBER 18

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (No Storytime on Dec. 23.)

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Combined Evening and Afternoon Book Club – Marple: Twelve New Stories by Agatha Christie, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Each workshop has a nutrition lesson and cooking demonstration, complete with free samples to enjoy. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Holiday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes spiral ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, and dessert. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Suggested contribution of $5 for those aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

DECEMBER 19

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The menu includes baked fish with macaroni and cheese, vegetables, dessert, and a beverage. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5.00, under 60 is $7.00. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

DECEMBER 20

Sunflowers Dancing School presents “The Nutcracker Ballet,” 2 p.m., Ti-Ahwaga Community Players Theatre, 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by texting (607) 621-1954 or visiting www.sunflowerscommunityspace.com.

Live, Drive-Thru Nativity Event, 5 to 7 p.m., McKendree Church, 224 Owego Rd., Candor. From the warmth and comfort of your car, tune into their YouTube channel for an audio narration of the Christmas story. For those without a device to hear the narration, a printed version will be available. Visit www.mckendreechurch.com/ to learn more.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. Goodwill offering. Proceeds will benefit injured firefighter Jared Martin.

DECEMBER 21

Charles Dickens, played by Gary Neal Hansen, reading his own performance edition of A Christmas Carol, will be LIVE, 4 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

DECEMBER 22

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 23

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 24

Candlelight Christmas Eve service of music, message, prayer, and praise, 6 p.m., Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Voluntary donations for the evening will support Christian suffering in Nigeria. All are welcome.

DECEMBER 29

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 30

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JANUARY 22

American Legion 401 Auxiliary Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The menu includes lasagna, salad, rolls, and cookies. The cost is $15 a plate. Eat in or take out.