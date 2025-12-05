Tioga County Remembers Pearl Harbor

A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 12:55 p.m. at the Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371, located at 207 Main St., in Owego.

Tioga County remembers Seaman Delmar Sibley of Owego, who perished aboard the USS Arizona on that fateful day, along with 1,176 of his shipmates.

Also remembered are Tioga County Pearl Harbor survivors Army Air Corps Private First Class Army Mechanic Bill Kennedy of Owego, who passed away at the age of 96 on Feb. 26, 2018, along with the deceased survivors, U.S. Marine Machine Gun Crewman Lester Dunham of Owego, Army Sergeant Donald Stocks of Owego, and Army Sergeant Richard Hopkins of Berkshire, who was awarded the Bronze Star for his service on the front lines of Guadalcanal.

The community is invited to join in this tribute to these heroes of the Greatest Generation and in recognition of all our local citizens who have served and continue to serve our great nation.