Letter: America’s strength comes from unity

Dear Editor,

The recent letter condemning “millions of leftists” for wishing harm on Senator John Fetterman mistakes the loudest voices online for the values of an entire party. Cruel comments about anyone’s health are wrong, but they do not represent the millions of Democrats who work every day to expand opportunity and protect dignity.

Democrats have consistently advanced policies rooted in care for others. The Affordable Care Act expanded healthcare access to millions of families who previously had none, ensuring protections for people with pre‑existing conditions. They have strengthened Social Security and Medicare, expanded veterans’ benefits, and invested in infrastructure that improves communities nationwide. These are tangible examples of compassion in action.

During the shutdown, Democrats sought to keep the government open while protecting healthcare coverage. Their position was simple: don’t hold federal workers, military families, and small businesses hostage in order to strip away the Affordable Care Act. Shutting down the government to deny affordable healthcare was reckless. Democrats fought to ensure citizens could see a doctor without fear of bankruptcy and that essential services continued without interruption.

Most importantly, framing politics as a battle between “leftists” and “conservatives” only deepens division. America’s strength has always come from unity, from finding common ground even when we disagree. Hatred is not the monopoly of any ideology, and kindness is not absent from either side. If we want to move forward, we must stop letting the worst voices define us and start seeing ourselves again as one nation.

Sincerely,

Nate Taylor

Spencer, N.Y.