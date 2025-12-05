Sunflowers Dancing School presents ‘The Nutcracker Ballet’

Sunflowers Dancing School recently announced that on Saturday, Dec. 20, they will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at 2 p.m. at the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players Theatre, located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by texting (607) 621-1954 or online at www.sunflowerscommunityspace.com.

Local dancers from Broome, Tioga, and Bradford counties will put on this holiday classic. Starring as Clara is Zoey Taft, the Prince is Julius Kingston, and Fritz is Edison Arthur Clark.

In a press release from Sunflowers Dancing School, studio owner Sammie Werkheiser wrote, “The children have worked very hard on this production and look forward to sharing it with the community.”