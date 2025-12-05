Sunflowers Dancing School presents ‘The Nutcracker Ballet’

Sunflowers Dancing School presents ‘The Nutcracker Ballet’Young dancers rehearse the Gingerbread Cookie variation at the Sunflowers Dancing School, located at 182 Front St. in Owego, N.Y. Photo provided.

Sunflowers Dancing School recently announced that on Saturday, Dec. 20, they will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at 2 p.m. at the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players Theatre, located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego. Tickets are  $10 and can be purchased by texting (607) 621-1954 or online at www.sunflowerscommunityspace.com

Local dancer Zoey Taft stars as Clara in the local production of “The Nutcracker Ballet,” presented Dec. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Ti-Ahwaga
Community Players Theatre. Tickets are available by texting (607) 621-1954. Photo provided.

Local dancers from Broome, Tioga, and Bradford counties will put on this holiday classic. Starring as Clara is Zoey Taft, the Prince is Julius Kingston, and Fritz is Edison Arthur Clark. 

Dancers rehearsing “Waltz of the Flowers” at Sunflowers Dancing School. Photo provided.

In a press release from Sunflowers Dancing School, studio owner Sammie Werkheiser wrote, “The children have worked very hard on this production and look forward to sharing it with the community.”

