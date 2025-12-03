Together for Tioga: Strengthening Community through Collaboration

The Community Foundation for South Central New York (CFSCNY) recently announced a new partnership with the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF), a locally rooted organization that has supported older adults and community programs across Tioga County for more than 40 years.

Since its founding in 1982, TCSCF has awarded more than $2 million in grants to programs that enhance the quality of life for senior citizens. Its support has strengthened food pantries, health and safety initiatives, transportation and housing programs, and community activities ranging from libraries to the arts.

“Since its inception, TCSCF functioned as an independent charitable organization, providing significant financial support to many activities and organizations in Tioga County, New York,” said Dr. Keith Nichols, a member of the Tioga County NY Senior Citizens Advisory Board. “The focus and mission of TCSCF have been to promote the well-being of senior citizens within our county. After several years of research and deliberation, we have decided to partner with the Community Foundation for South Central New York to enhance our management position and ensure the continued ability to distribute this funding well into the future.”

In a press release, the foundation wrote, “TCSCF’s volunteer board brings together leaders from medicine, education, banking, law, finance, insurance, local government, and faith-based service— people deeply invested in the well-being of their community. Their deep understanding of community needs and commitment to collaboration makes this partnership a natural fit.”

CFSCNY will continue to advance TCSCF’s mission. The Tioga County Senior Citizens Advisory Board will oversee future grant decisions, with details about the next grant cycle expected in 2026.

The Community Foundation for South Central New York is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 and headquartered in Binghamton. The Foundation encourages and facilitates personal and institutional philanthropy throughout the region by working with local donors and organizations. From its $51 million in assets under management, the Foundation has awarded over $30 million in grants to the area’s

nonprofits to help address community concerns and improve the quality of life in the region through its 170 plus funds. The Community Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in five New York counties: Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Tioga. More information about the Foundation can be found on its website at donorswhocare.org.