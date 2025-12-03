Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving Day with family or friends. Gail gives us special treats of chicken once a week, but this week we get to have turkey for our special meal. It fills our bellies and makes us really tired, as I am sure it does for you also.

So you probably want to know about me. Well, my name is Jacko because Gail found me right before Halloween in 2021. Jacko is short for Jack-o’-lantern. I was about a year old then.

I went for shots, to be tested, and neutered in November of 2021. I tested negative for all diseases. Gail just recently took me to get my shots updated. I know my name and come when she calls me.

I have been with her for four years now. It seems no one likes us black cats. I don’t understand why we can’t get adopted. Black cats are very loving, as am I.

Please consider adopting one of us: Major, Minor, Greg, Gina, or me. We can be a surprise Christmas present for your family.

Please call Gail if interested at (607) 689-3033. Cans and bottles can still be donated at the Redemption Center to help pay our vet bills.

Happy Holidays!