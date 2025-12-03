Stop the Ignorance: What SNAP Really Costs (and Who It Really Helps)

By Galen Morehead, Outreach Services Director, TCRM —

The recent government closure and the subsequent delay in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits brought a challenging, undeniable focus to the issue of hunger in our community and across the nation. What this exposed wasn’t a failure of character, but a massive collective need that cuts across all demographics. In the face of this potential crisis, our community’s response was nothing short of inspiring.

Overwhelmingly, you stepped up – not with political rhetoric, but with palpable, immediate support. You organized fun and clever ways to help, donated food, contributed money, and shared essential household products. This outpouring of generosity confirms what we already knew: When neighbors are in need, we help. It’s that simple.

However, in this atmosphere of support, a small, persistent minority voiced sentiments rooted in misinformation, saying things like, “They just need to get a job,” or “They’re probably lying so they can get food stamps.” It’s time to set the record straight on who SNAP actually helps and how often it’s misused: Fraud is virtually nonexistent, and those who do commit welfare fraud are quickly dealt with.

According to recent data, over three-quarters (75 percent or more) of SNAP families include at least one person who is working, clearly indicating that SNAP is primarily supporting working families who simply don’t earn enough to cover all their basic needs. These statistics paint a picture of millions of individuals: children, seniors, people with disabilities, and the working poor — who rely on this support.

The negative feedback often comes from a place of ignorance, especially concerning the program’s cost to the taxpayer. A quick look at the numbers puts this into perspective: The average taxpayer’s contribution toward SNAP benefits is roughly $30 per year. That works out to be about $2.50 a month. That is a drop in a very large bucket. It is a very small price to pay, less than the cost of a single cup of coffee, to ensure that families, including those working full-time jobs, don’t go hungry.

Hunger is not a character flaw or a partisan debate; it is a shared challenge that our community has faced with open hearts. Let’s continue to be defined by our generosity, not by baseless, misinformed criticism. We are all better off when our neighbors are fed.