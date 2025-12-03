Candor Community Chorus Sings in the Holidays

The Candor Community Chorus will usher in the winter holiday season with their concert, “Under Winter Moon” on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Candor High School Auditorium, Academy Street.

The program celebrates the holidays with selections ranging from contemporary pieces such as “Silver Bells” to the spirit-filled “Bright Star Shining.”

The organizers are happy to announce that the Hallelujah HandBells will perform with them again this year. Dave Jackson directs the program, accompanied by Brenda Yeier at the piano.

Admission is free, but the chorus gratefully accepts donations to support their music library and scholarship program.