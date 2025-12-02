Letter Editor: Be Thankful For the Helpers

Democracy is a form of government by the people, in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them. The framers of the Constitution were fighting against a king/dictatorship, against someone who believed that if you were not in the most elite class, your life was meant to serve the king/government. Today, people are resistant to this idea, as our NO KINGS rallies have shown.

Americans are questioning our leadership and giving voice to what we feel is necessary for a good life, namely a stable economy, healthcare, housing, education, and the ability to live in a country that values its people.

We support immigrants who come to this country for a better life. They help our country be the wonderful melting pot that it is. We resist a militia that aggressively disappears people without evidence supporting their arrest.

We support our neighbors in need and insist that our government does as well.

This Thanksgiving, be thankful for those who fight for human rights and for the democracy we love. They are the helpers, the ones who make sure we remember what this country was founded upon: that all people are created equal, with fundamental rights.

Sincerely,

Jane Nichols

Owego, N.Y.