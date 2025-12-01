‘Over the River and Through the Woods’

— Holiday Hayrides Offer Christmas Magic at Simmons Acres in Berkshire —

By Wendy Post —

Agritainment is nothing new, and the Simmons family in Berkshire, New York, decided to join in the fun this season by presenting Holiday Hayrides for the first time at their farm, Simmons Acres LLC. Beginning at the South Pole, this lighted wonderland travels back to the North Pole, where Santa, his sleigh, and elves await to greet guests.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted at the South Pole before jumping aboard the wagon ride. There, they can relax and enjoy the sights and sounds while the busy elves serve hot chocolate and other treats available at the South Pole’s snack bar.

Once on the wagon, prepare to be dazzled by the brilliant lights, the colorful display, and to take in all the holiday magic crafted by skilled hands to make this experience come alive.

William Simmons, along with his girlfriend Irene and with the help of his family, transformed a portion of the 122-acre farm into what he refers to as “AgriTainment,” a form of agricultural entertainment. The ride itself is 3/4 of a mile in length.

Sponsored by Labrador Lumber and Stoughton Farms, each display is handcrafted, with many created by William’s parents, Cheryl and Jim Simmons.

William explained that there are over 80 candy canes, characters, ice skaters, and more spread throughout the hay-wagon ride. Wood from Labrador Lumber was donated for one of the facades that guests will view along the way.

Tim Stoughton, with his experience running a corn maze at his own farm in Newark Valley, assisted William with working the land and offered tips on how to set up the display in an “agritainment” fashion.

“Tim has done his display for many years and shared ideas regarding the crowd flow,” said William.

William and his crew have been preparing for the exhibit for close to a year; the display itself, William mentioned, took about two months to set up.

“Power distribution was my biggest challenge,” said William, adding that placement was also a process as they did dry runs throughout the summer but then had to adjust following a period of heavy rain.

But in the end, it’s all worth it for William, who had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye as his first hay wagon ride prepared to depart.

William found inspiration to build the display following the passing of his wife, Paula, in 2023. He had been caring for Paula, as well as their children, and when Paula passed and the kids got older, William needed to stay busy.

“It was my wife’s favorite time of year,” said William of the inspiration behind the display.

William is also planting for a future Christmas tree farm, but it will take time. According to William, the hardy trees take about seven to ten years before they are ready for sale. The farm planted 600 trees last year and 450 this year, providing a timeline for tree sales.

“We want to grow this business,” William exclaimed, adding, “It’s my new hobby; I like to keep busy.”

Back at the Jewett Hill Road Farm, it was busy! Nov. 22 was opening night, and it was a full house, with hay wagon rides taking guests from the South Pole, around the 3/4 mile display, and then back to the North Pole, where Santa and his crew greeted the guests.

Inside the North Pole is Santa’s Workshop, where guests can find Amish goods from a neighbor, jams and homemade jellies, crafts by Cherish Simmons, as well as some items crafted by his mom, Cheryl.

The family also produces its own maple syrup, and some of it is available, along with wood-carved items, unique decorations, and more!

Two guests who hopped on board for the inaugural run were Layla Etienne from Binghamton and her mother, Shannon Etienne from Berkshire. They had both been following the work being done in preparation for the display on Facebook and were excited to come down. The Etiennes, along with this writer, Tim Stoughton, and a handful of other guests, were able to hop on the inaugural test run, which helped William gauge any adjustments that would need to be made before opening night.

Outside of a few bumps along the way that were adjusted prior to the opening, magic prevailed, with holiday themes and characters delighting everyone along the way. One can’t help but be filled with the Christmas spirit once one is touched by the magic and beauty of the displays.

Sponsored in part by Labrador Lumber and Stoughton Farms, the three-quarter-acre lighted display officially opened at the farm located at 381 Jewett Hill Rd. in Berkshire on Nov. 22, and will run through Jan. 4. Rides are offered on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and ticket sales begin at 4:30 p.m., and as darkness falls. The last entry is at 9:30 p.m.

Described as a “one-of-a-kind Christmas adventure built from love, faith, and family teamwork,” Simmons Acres Holiday Hayride is officially open for all to enjoy. You can learn more at https://www.simmonsacresllc.com/ or by following them on Facebook. You can also call (607) 239-9222 for ticket information.

You can find a video from the inaugural run at https://www.facebook.com/reel/813245648155925.