Historic Owego Marketplace presents ‘Lights on the River’; Annual event set for December 5 in downtown Owego

By Wendy Post —

Guests will be heading to downtown Owego on Dec. 5, from 5-9 p.m., and as the Historic Owego Marketplace presents “Lights on the River,” an annual event that will illuminate the village.

And don’t forget the popular ‘Parade of Lights,’ welcoming decorated ATVs, UTVs, or Jeeps with Christmas lights. The registration and lineup at 56 Main St. is at 6:30 p.m., and the parade begins at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.

Other activities include music by DJ Bob Russell in the Courthouse Square from 5-8:30 p.m.; OFA Instrumental Groups at 5 p.m.; and a chance to meet The Grinch and Rowdy the Rumble Pony from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., The OFA Chamber Singers will perform for guests. At 6 p.m., the tree will be lit in the Courthouse Square.

On Front and Lake Street, look for “Make a Holiday Card” at the Tioga Arts Council from 5-8 p.m. There will be live reindeer in the M&T Bank Lot from 5-8 p.m.; and Nate the Great will be juggling around the venue from 5-7:30 p.m.

And be sure to get those letters into Santa at the Black Cat Gallery from 6-8 p.m.

There will be other store specials and activities taking place, hosted by downtown merchants, such as ornament painting at The Party Brush, hot coffee and hot cocoa being served up at Spellbound Books, and many other holiday-themed activities will abound.

From 6-6:30 p.m., an OFA Instrumental Group will roam Lake Street; the Family Reading Partnership Bus will be at the M&T Bank Log from 5-8 p.m., offering free books for children. Doug Welsh will perform magic from 6-8 p.m. in front of Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar; pictures with Santa will be happening at Tri-Town Insurance from 6-8 p.m.; and the Purple Lightning Band will be roaming from 6:30-8 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Will Stafford arrives with his juggling, and the Parade of Lights departs from 56 Main St. and travels through downtown Owego.

Most importantly, do not miss the grand fireworks display, sponsored this year by The Pumpelly Estate, at the end of the event.

To learn more about the window contest, Lights on the River, or any other Historic Owego Marketplace event, visit www.owego.org.

You can find the registration form at www.owego.org by clicking on ‘Lights on the River’ and the ‘Parade of Lights’ registration link.