Letter: Don’t forget about ‘Giving Tuesday’

Dear Editor,

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 2 and serves to remind us all as to how we can best serve our community, helping our neighbors make it through tough times as well as simply being able to enjoy each day. Our Valley quality of life has been enhanced by the number of not-for-profits that exist under the banner of the “Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.”

In Tioga we have the Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga Fund based in Nichols, which serves those in need of food, rent, and basic supplies at no cost.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, New York, Fund serves the youth through special educational programs, 4-H and agricultural services.

The Carantouan Greenway Fund, our local land trust, provides land and water in their natural environment via its trails and educational programming.

The beauty of making a contribution to a not-for-profit organization by contributing to these funds or any of your choice via the “Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers” (CFTT) is that your investment in them continues to grow over time, and you can know that even if you missed them this year, your investment with them will continue to grow.

CFTT resides at 104 Lockhart St. in Sayre, Pa. 18840.

Sincerely,

Marty Borko

Waverly, N.Y.