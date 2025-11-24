Villaggio Italian Market opens in Owego; Bistro and Market offers a taste of Italy

By Wendy Post —

Mid-November marked the beginning of the holiday shopping season for both the merchants and the patrons arriving in downtown Owego, New York. Guests arrived downtown last week for the signature event, Holiday Showcase, where the shops and restaurants opened their doors and rang their holiday bells, welcoming the season.

One new Front Street business that opened with anticipation in time for these celebrations is Villaggio Italian Market and Bistro, located in the heart of downtown Owego. In fact, Villaggio celebrated with a ribbon-cutting at their 173 Front St. market and bistro on Nov. 14, just one day prior to the holiday showcase event.

The new market has four partners in total: Jessica Miller-Cice, Chris Cici, Brittany Wagner, and Richard Schaal. They took over the lease back in July, and after signing at the end of May.

“When we saw the space, with its beautiful wood, arched doors, and hardwood floors, we knew this was the space for Villaggio,” said Jessica, noting that her husband and business partner, Chris, is from the Philadelphia area and lived in the Italian Market section of Philadelphia, which is where much of the inspiration came from.

What began as a few displays they purchased from Scrappy’s Woodworking turned into days spent antiquing at the Early Owego Antique Center and Bostwick’s to find items that would eventually become their displays.

“Our store counter is a vintage store counter that was in the carriage house of our home,” said Jessica, adding, “ReFabulous Furnishings brought it back to life, and we added our own flair with the copper facing the window.”

Villaggio Italian Market & Bistro is a cozy, Tuscan-inspired space in the heart of Owego, offering Italian groceries, charcuterie, fresh-baked breads,Italian desserts, and take-and-bake Italian-inspired meals. They also have a small bistro where guests can now dine in or grab food to go.

“We have fresh Roma’s bread delivered Thursday through Sunday,” said Jessica.

They also work with The Northside Shoppe in Endicott for artisanal sourdough. D’Lynn Noyes is the baker, and she makes traditional sourdough, olive oil and rosemary-infused sourdough, and garlic parmesan sourdough with fresh deliveries on Wednesday and Friday.

“We’re passionate about bringing authentic flavors, warm hospitality, and something different to the Owego community,” Jessica added.

And there are plenty of Italian connections. According to Jessica, the connections stem from her husband as well as Brittany, whose families trace back to the Abruzzo region. Brittany has been spending time learning to make pizzelles with her 95 year-old Italian grandmother that they will sell this holiday season.

Chris, his brother, and his father are in the process of gaining Italian citizenship through an Italian initiative that allows for direct descendants (down to grandchildren) to obtain Italian citizenship.

Market hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bistro hours are Thursday through Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be printing out menus that people can grab as they come in, but they are rolling out bistro items slowly.

You can find them on their Facebook page, Villaggio Italian Market, for updates, visit them at 173 Front St. in Owego, or email chris@villaggiomarket.com.