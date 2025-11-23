What’s Happening for the Week of November 23, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER / DECEMBER

Narcotics Anonymous: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, beginning Nov. 6 until Dec. 25. These are open meetings. Please use the parking lot in the rear of the church; meetings are held in the Great Hall (upstairs).

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

GriefShare Support Group hosted by Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Held on Mondays through Jan. 5, 2026 at 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pre-register at griefshare.org.

Drum Class: Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

OCTOBER 29 to DECEMBER 10

Seven Days of Holiday Vendors and Crafters, 5-8 p.m., to be held every Wednesday until Dec. 10, Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Vendors and crafters will be displaying their wares for the holiday season. The public is welcome; there will be weekly dinners available for $12. If vendors or crafters would like to join them to display their wares, contact Diane Szluka at (607) 312-0221.

NOVEMBER 22

Wishlist, A Ti-Ahwaga Dream Roles Cabaret, 7 p.m., Ti-Ahwaga Theater, Delphine Street, Owego. Tickets are on sale now at tiahwaga.com.

Surviving the Holidays (for those grieving the loss of a loved one), 10 a.m. to noon or 2 to 4 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-register at GriefShare.org/holidays.

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 300 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. A huge variety of homemade crafts and lunch is available.

Grateful Dead Tribute Concert featuring Mike Frank and Friends and Crooked River Saints, doors open at 6 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Presented by the Tioga Arts Council. Visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org for details.

Messy Church – Free Spaghetti Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. All are welcome.

Riverow Bookshop will be hosting a reading and book signing of HOKAHEE TO LUM (So You Will Know), 1 to 3 p.m., 187 Front St., Owego. For more information, find them on Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.

NOVEMBER 23

St. Mary’s Raffle Extravaganza, 1 to 5 p.m., ACRC Russian Club, 1006 Watson Blvd., Endicott. Auction items, basket raffles, and 50/50’s.

NOVEMBER 24

Jane Austen Movie Club – Pride and Prejudice, 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Adventure Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Calling all tabletop role-playing game fans. Scheduled biweekly, for ages 13 and older. Sign-ups for D&D are required. Call (570) 888-7117.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 25

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Neighborhood Depot Conference Room, 146 Central Ave., Owego. RSVP to Tioga@cornell.edu or call (607) 659-5694.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzz’s Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Comic Book Club, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. For ages 14 and older.

Threads Knitting and Crocheting Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group.

NOVEMBER 26

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 25 by 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or online: www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration required. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

NOVEMBER 27

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

NOVEMBER 27 and 28

The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed. The library will reopen on Nov. 29 for the Christmas Market. You can always reserve books by visiting www.spaldinglibrary.org.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 29

Spalding Memorial Library Christmas Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Vendors will be selling a variety of crafts, jewelry, candles, perfume, photography, roasted coffee, honey, wreaths, leather products, and more. Bring the little ones (pets too) to see Santa and make Christmas ornaments.

Pet Photos with Santa, 1-3 p.m., Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly. Suggested donation of $10. To reserve your spot, email Donna@StrayHavenSPCA.org.

NOVEMBER 30

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego.

DECEMBER 1

Spaghetti Dinner Benefit for Jared Martin, 5 to 8 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Cash bar, raffles, 50/50, music. A $15 donation is requested for adults, and $10 for ages 12 and under. For more information, call Charles at (607) 223-9734 or Austin at (607) 321-7783.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

DECEMBER 2

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 4

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 5

Lights on the River in downtown Owego, 5-9 p.m. There will be local shopping, food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, fireworks, and more! Hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Owego Elks Village Christmas Celebration, 6 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. There will be free hot cocoa and popcorn, crafts, a kids’ raffle, music, Smokey Legends BBQ, and Christmas fun for all ages!

Senior First Friday Program – Rick Pedro Piano Concert and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin (waitlist only; call 607-625-3333).

DECEMBER 6

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Carols and Cocoa at the Cady Library, 4 to 6 p.m., 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. Join Santa as the Tioga Central Chorus and an ensemble from the Tioga Central Band and the Kirby Band sing and play carols. There will be FREE cocoa, coffee, candy canes, and crafts.

DECEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Kirby Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Refreshments will follow the concert. Free admission.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 9

Young Adult Book Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join Thomas on the second Tuesday of each month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call (570) 888-7117 or send a message through Facebook or Discord.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 11

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 13

Jane Austen Birthday Celebration, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Space is limited, and registration is required; call (607) 625-3333.

DECEMBER 14

Pet Photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, Hickories Park, Owego. Donations accepted for the dog park. There will be treats and toys for the pups (while supplies last). Sponsored by Coco Chanel No. 5.

Advent Jazz Vespers by the Presbybop Quintet, 4 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. The Christmas Eve Band will present seasonal vespers featuring the immortal music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Light snacks are available in the Fellowship Hall at 3 p.m. before the event.

DECEMBER 15

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Holiday Cookie Sale, $10 per dozen of a variety of cookies. Call (607) 699-3302 to order no later than Dec. 15. Pick up on Dec. 19 between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Nichols Presbyterian Church on Main Street. Please use the side door.

DECEMBER 16

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 17

Contemporary Book Club: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

DECEMBER 18

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (No Storytime on Dec. 23.)

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Combined Evening and Afternoon Book Club – Marple: Twelve New Stories by “Agatha Christie,” 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 20

Sunflowers Dancing School presents “The Nutcracker Ballet,” 2 p.m., Ti-Ahwaga Community Players Theatre, 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by texting (607) 621-1954 or visiting www.sunflowerscommunityspace.com. Local dancers from Broome, Tioga, and Bradford Counties will put on this holiday classic.

Live, Drive-Thru Nativity Event, 5 to 7 p.m., McKendree Church, 224 Owego Rd., Candor. From the warmth and comfort of your car, tune into their YouTube channel for an audio narration of the Christmas story. For those without a device to hear the narration, a printed version will be available. Visit www.mckendreechurch.com/ to learn more.

DECEMBER 22

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 23

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 25

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

DECEMBER 29

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 30

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.