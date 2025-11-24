Letter: ‘Liberals like spending everybody else’s money but not their own’

Dear Editor,

Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, has said that he gets more hate from leftists than from conservatives. Sadly, the party that says it is the most inclusive and tolerant is anything but.

Christian conservatives can scarcely imagine a worse fate than finding ourselves consumed by the hatred that animates millions of leftists.

Indeed, we can confidently estimate “millions,” because we have observed that shocking hatred with increasing regularity.

The latest example occurred Thursday after news broke that Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania had suffered a ventricular fibrillation flare-up during a walk, resulting in a fall and hospitalization.

As usual, the vilest comments about the senator’s health appeared on the leftist-dominated social media platform called Blue Sky.

Comments included the following: “I hope the pavement is okay;” “Tragically, he’s expected to live;” “Looks like he’s not getting enough oxygen to his brain. I could have told you that.”

Likewise, one finds human decency lacking on the leftist-dominated social media platform Reddit.

“Maybe we’ll get lucky and he’ll come out of it a turnip,” one user wrote.

Oddly enough, Fetterman effectively predicted these unhinged leftist reactions during a recent interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

“The difference,” the senator said of the treatment he receives from conservatives and liberals, “is that the right would probably say really rough things and names, some names I won’t repeat on T.V., but on the left, it was like they want me to die, or that ‘We’re cheering for your next stroke,’ or ‘Why couldn’t the depression [win],’ and ‘I hope your kids find you.’”

Not only does the left spew hatred, but they are also some of the most stingy people you will ever meet. Just like Reagan said, “ Liberals like spending everybody else’s money but not their own.”

They honestly didn’t care that the government shut down. It was all a power play to force others to subsidize Obama Care. If Obama Care was so good, why do the taxpayers have to bail it out? It’s interesting watching how many Democrats are complaining that the government was reopened. That tells you all you need to know.

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, New York