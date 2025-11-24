Tioga County Legislature ‘salutes’ employee veterans and active military during its November meeting

On Nov. 12, at its Eleventh Regular Meeting, the Tioga County Legislature recognized all the Tioga County employees who are veterans, actively serving in the Armed Forces, and those who are in the Reserves.

An Executive Proclamation that was signed by the Chair of the Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, named each Tioga County employee who has served in the Armed Forces, and every employee named was given a Certificate of Appreciation along with a token of appreciation.

Those recognized include Lawrence Alger, Thomas Gallagher, Grace Ayala-Middaugh, Stephen Solomon, William Allen Jr., Bryan Goodrich, Dean Morgan, John Ward, Jason Anderson, Mark Griep, Jessica Morris, Steven Wasko, Frederick Bensley, Brian Henry, Dennis Mullen, Gavin Watkins, Nicholas Bessey, Anthony Hill, John Olsen, Darion Wiant, Steven Bombarger, Earl Hollenbeck, Steven Palinosky, Robert Williams, Cody Brunner, James Hoover, Richard Prunier, James Burless Jr., Gary Howard, Shawn Quick, James Cornell, Andrea Klett, Jean Regis, Chad Edwards, Heather Krohmalney, Jeffrey Shepardson, William Ellis III, Camille Mattison-Corneby, and William Standinger III.

Legislator Sauerbrey stated, “The Tioga County Legislature has made recognition of the sacrifice of our military community and their families a priority of the County Government.”

Contact the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency with any inquiries at (607) 687-8228 or email veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.