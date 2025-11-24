Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation to Launch New Startup Incubator in Historic Downtown Owego

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and Tioga County Chamber Foundation recently announced the launch of a new pilot startup incubator located in the heart of downtown Owego, a major milestone in the County’s economic development vision and a long-awaited resource for emerging entrepreneurs. The startup will be marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 25 at noon, at 178 Main St. in Owego.

The incubator will be housed in a historically significant building purchased in early 2025 by Les Wagner, a local business leader and member of the Tioga County Chamber Board of Directors. The building, constructed in 1851, originally served as the Tioga County Jail and the jailer’s residence, standing today as a rare surviving example of mid nineteenth century government architecture.

Over its 170 year history, the building has undergone several transformations to include 1851, when it was constructed as the county jail and jailer’s residence. In 1884 the adjacent jail structure was removed, and the main building remained.

From the late 1800s – 2000’s, the building was utilized for multiple municipal purposes and most recently served as the Village of Owego Mayor’s Office, and until those offices moved to Elm Street.

Upon her appointment in 2021, Sabrina Henriques, PhD, CEO and President of the Tioga County Chamber and Foundation, set a five-year goal to establish a local business incubator. With this launch, the Chamber is achieving that goal one year early.

“This project reflects what strategic collaboration can accomplish,” said Henriques. “From the beginning, our vision was to create a space that lifts entrepreneurs, honors our history, and serves the community. Achieving this in four years rather than five speaks to the commitment of our partners and the energy behind economic development in Tioga County.”

Henriques partnered early with Elaine Jardine, Tioga County’s planning director, in 2021 to explore the creation of a new incubator or potential collaborations with existing incubator models across the Southern Tier.

The new pilot incubator will include three dedicated startup offices for early-stage businesses; a shared conference room ideal for public meetings, workshops, training, and home-based businesses needing a professional setting; and Chamber and Foundation office space, strengthening downtown presence and accessibility.

The pilot incubator will also include tourism brochures and resource displays to support local visitors; and a curated exhibit and upstairs storage for the Tioga County Historical Society, connecting entrepreneurship with local heritage.

The project also reflects a unique collaboration between Les Wagner, Dr. Henriques, and the Tioga County Historical Society, ensuring the building’s historic significance is honored while expanding its modern relevance.

“As a business owner and longtime supporter of Tioga County, I saw incredible potential in this building, not just because of its history, but because of what it can do for our future,” said Les Wagner, building owner and Tioga County Chamber Board Member. “Partnering with the Chamber and Foundation to transform this space into an incubator allows us to support startups right here in Owego while preserving a landmark that has stood for more than 170 years. This project represents growth, resilience, and community working together.”

In recognition of the collaborative spirit behind the project, Dr. Sabrina Henriques will switch roles and lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 25, sharing the moment with project partners and local elected officials. All are invited to the noon ceremony at 178 Main St. in downtown Owego, N.Y.

To learn more about the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and its Foundation, you can call (607) 687-7335 or visit www.tiogachamber.com.