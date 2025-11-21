Book signing at Riverow Bookshop set for November 22

Riverow Bookshop will be hosting a reading and book signing of HOKAHEE TO LUM (So You Will Know), the story of Two Feathers, a brave Mohawk warrior, on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 1-3 p.m. at their 187 Front St. Owego shop.

According to author Mary Lou Krause, “This story presents a side of history all history books have left out.”

It takes place before and during the Revolutionary War and reveals how the Native Americans were pitted against each other and deliberately misled by both the colonists and the British, neither of whom intended to keep their word to the native residents of the land.

Riverow Bookshop is located prominently at the corner of Front and Lake Streets in historic downtown Owego. For more information, you can find them on Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.