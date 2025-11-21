Letter: The Treatment of Veterans Under the Republican Administration

Project 2025 urged officials to roll back benefits to veterans’ services. Under the current administration, VA cuts caused the loss of 83,000 jobs, many health care personnel or resource-related (PBS May 2025); 350 research positions have been lost. Research conducted by the VA produced major medical and social breakthroughs in the past (PBS May 2025).

The shutdown adds stress for many veterans because of service disruptions. Transition services for service members leaving the military, veteran outreach programs, and the VA Education Center have been affected.

Many veterans require SNAP benefits. The USDA will not use emergency funds during the government shutdown. The government claims it is prohibited (The Hill, October 26,2025). Multiple states are suing the government over this legal interpretation, citing previous use of funds for this purpose (Politico October 28, 2025). In fact, Trump used USDA funds in this way during his first administration (Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, October 27,2025).

Veterans deserve support and respect. The current administration has demonstrated a ten-month history of neglect and abuse towards veterans. We must release USDA funds during the shutdown and reverse cuts to the VA.

Sincerely,

Frances Tirinato

Apalachin, N.Y.