OFA football claims first sectional title!

The Owego football team brought home a sweet victory on Friday evening, Nov. 14.

The River Hawks won their first-ever sectional title with a win over Waverly, 27-7, in the Section IV, Class B championship game played at Susquehanna Valley High School.

The team was escorted home in style, with lights and sirens, by the Owego Fire Department and accompanied by the Apalachin Fire Department.

At halftime, the River Hawks led 13-7. With just over nine minutes left in the third quarter, the River Hawks had extended their lead to 20-7. The first play of the fourth quarter extended that lead further to 27-7.

For this year’s senior players on the team, it was a memorable and exciting win, especially since they were part of the previous Owego teams that came up short in the last two seasons.

For Coach Patton Taylor, in his third year as coach, this victory is especially gratifying.

Coach Taylor remarked, “As I’ve said many times, the season is a process. Our first goal was making the playoffs. We achieved that, but the road wasn’t easy. Through all of the ups and downs, though, the boys always showed up the next Monday ready to work and get better,” and added, “With that approach, they are peaking and playing their best football at the right time and brought home the program’s first-ever sectional championship.”

Owego will play the New Hartford Spartans, the Section III, Class B champions, at the state quarterfinal scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22, at Vestal High School’s Dick Hoover Stadium. The game is slated to start at 3 p.m.

New Hartford was Section III’s Class B runner-up in both 2023 and 2024. They defeated Syracuse ITC 37-14 at their sectionals held on Nov. 15 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Coach Taylor concluded, “I couldn’t be happier for the group of boys; so much time, effort, and energy has gone into this thing, dating back to off-season lifts last winter,” and added, “They truly poured everything into their team and program.”

You can follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook to view a video from the escort home!