Wish List; A Ti-Ahwaga Dream Roles Cabaret

A magical, one-night-only cabaret featuring local performers will be presented by the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, marking their first cabaret of the season. The show will take place on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Delphine Street Owego Theatre.

For this cabaret performance, incredible local singers will come to perform songs from their “dream roles” (a role in musical theater they would love to have the opportunity to play).

This night will include nine incredible performances from a variety of shows. This cabaret is directed by Sammie Watts Campolongo.

You can get your tickets now at tiahwaga.com or by calling (607) 687-2130.