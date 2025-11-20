‘I Voted’ contest stickers make their debut during this year’s General Election

‘I Voted’ contest stickers make their debut during this year’s General ElectionAge Group 14-18 Winner: Lea Cole, Age 17, Waverly. The sticker design includes the outline of Tioga County filled with an illustration of the river and hilly landscape characteristic of the Southern Tier, the words "I Voted," all surrounded by a ring of stars.

Posted By: psadvert November 20, 2025

The Tioga County Board of Elections held an “I Voted” sticker contest earlier in the year, with winners selected at their July 15 legislative meeting. Stickers were distributed to voters during the Nov. 4, 2025 General Election.

Age Group 10-13 Winner: Ivy Garris, Age 13, Waverly. The sticker design includes a bald eagle in flight and the words “I Voted” in front of a backdrop of a wavy American flag.

Age Group 5-9 Winner: Hanna Whetsell, Age 7, Apalachin. The sticker design includes the words “I Voted!” with hand-drawn sun, clouds, and grass.

