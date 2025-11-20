‘I Voted’ contest stickers make their debut during this year’s General Election

The Tioga County Board of Elections held an “I Voted” sticker contest earlier in the year, with winners selected at their July 15 legislative meeting. Stickers were distributed to voters during the Nov. 4, 2025 General Election.
