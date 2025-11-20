Candor Comes Together for 10th Annual Holiday Celebration; Parade Set for Saturday, November 29

The most festive event of the year is back! Join the Candor community as they kick off the holiday season with the 10th Annual Candor Holiday Parade, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m. This beloved community tradition promises an unforgettable evening of lights, music, and holiday cheer for all ages.

The parade will step off at 5 p.m. from the Candor Village Ball Field, traveling down Route 96/ Spencer Road to Main Street, and concluding at Candor High School. Expect to be dazzled by illuminated floats, bands, fire companies, emergency medical services, police vehicles, and plenty of community spirit!

Enjoy light refreshments and hot cocoa after the parade at the Candor High School parking lot.

Local groups, social organizations, and music ensembles are invited to participate in the parade and may begin lining up at 4:30 p.m. at the Candor Village Ball Field on Spencer Avenue, Candor.

The parade is made possible by the Sons of the American Legion Post 907 and community volunteers. Gather your friends, family, and neighbors, and celebrate the season in beautiful Candor, N.Y.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/CandorNYHolidayParade.