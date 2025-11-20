Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 4, 2025, property located at 35 Main St., Nichols, from B’s American Pride Tavern LLC to 35 N. Main St., Nichols LLC for $275,000.

On Nov. 4, 2025, property located at 23 Lynn Dr., Tioga, from Gregory and Mark Cornett to Daniel and Michelle Johnston for $230,000.

On Nov. 4, 2025, property located at 88 Kirby St., Village of Nichols, from Jonney Birosh to Cullen Nauta for $110,000.

On Nov. 5, 2025, property located at Perry Road, Town of Richford, from White Tail Farms LLC to Vernon II and Michelle Gehm for $60,060.

On Nov. 5, 2025, property located at 00 St. Rt. 38, Town of Richford, from Vernon II and Michelle Gehm to White Tail Farms LLC for $60,080.

On Nov. 5, 2025, property located at 17-19 Kelsey Rd., Town of Candor, from DandH Storage LLC to Catatonk Storage LLC for $185,500.

On Nov. 5, 2025, property located at 2719 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from William and Linda Shager to Dana Tirrell for $169,000.

On Nov. 5, 2025, property located at 917 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Josue Bosch to Ronald Jr. and Rebekah Fay for $126,654.

On Nov. 5, 2025, property located at 523 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Michael Zimmer to Austin Decker for $154,000.

On Nov. 6, 2025, property located at 15 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Ryan and Erica Lamb to Phillip Campanile for $120,000.

On Nov. 6, 2025, property located at 14 Linda Ave., Town of Spencer, from Frandsen Real Estate to Clint and Judie Lavigne for $120,000.

On Nov. 7, 2025, property located at 1442 Barr Rd., Town of Nichols, from County of Tioga to Meagan Depue for $80,000

On Nov. 7, 2025, property located at 23 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from County of Tioga to Griffin Jacobson for $19,000.

On Nov. 7, 2025, property located at 38 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from County of Tioga to Griffin Jacobson for $17,500.

On Nov. 7, 2025, property located at 3 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from County of Tioga to Emily Acomb for $80,000.

On Nov. 7, 2025, property located at 406 Prospect Rd., Town of Candor, from the County of Tioga to Perkin Realty Investments LLC for $7,000.