Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Remember me from June in the doctor’s office? As you probably recall, I had some bad teeth that the doctor said should come out. She told me to let Gail take me to get my bad teeth out, and I will feel better.

Well, at the end of October, I went to that vet, and he pulled my rotten teeth out. Wow, what a difference it makes in eating my food! I feel so much better now and am hungry all the time!

I love to eat now! I am ready for a home. Just remember, I have FIV, which I’ve had all my eight years of life. I can live a longer life now that my infection is gone from my mouth.

If you have a cat already with FIV, I can be their friend. I am not contagious like FeLv cats. I just have a weaker immune system, so I need to stay healthy, which Gail has tried so hard to help me with.

If you want me to be a friend for your cat, or you, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Tommy Boy.

Gail is still accepting donations of bottles and cans to help pay these big vet bills.

Happy Veterans Day to all those men and women who served and are still serving to keep us free!