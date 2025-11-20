Police advise safe driving as first snowstorm of season causes crashes along I-86

By Jay Bradley —

OWEGO – Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes across Broome and Tioga counties Tuesday as the first snowstorm of the season in the Twin Tiers added danger to the I-86 corridor.

New York State Troopers stated that multiple crashes occurred in both eastbound and westbound directions and caused lane closures in the two counties due to slippery conditions.

While there were no significant injuries reported by police, the accidents resulted in destroyed vehicles and slowdowns. One crash in Broome County’s westbound section of I-84 caused a truck to roll several times and land on its roof after striking a guardrail.

“Winter weather has returned to New York, and the New York State Police is reminding motorists to use extra caution while driving in snowy and icy conditions,” said New York State Trooper Aga Tinker.

“As we saw this morning, hazardous travel and reduced visibility can happen in an instant; please plan ahead and put your safety first.”

Tinker advised the following under snowy and icy conditions.

Before you travel, check the weather and visit 511.ny.org for the latest road conditions and for potential closures.Make sure your vehicle is in good working order like checking your brakes, making sure you have the right tread depth in your tires or have winter tires and that your windshield wipers are working, and you have wiper fluid. Always have enough gas, no less than half a tank.

Carry emergency supplies like a blanket, water, flashlight, a shovel, and extra clothing. Make sure your phone is charged, and if possible, carry an extra phone charging bank. Don’t go out if you don’t have to, but if you do need to go out, let someone know where you’re going.

While on the road, drive slower; you won’t get to where you need to go if you crash. Speed limits are meant for ideal conditions, not for snow or ice.

Increase your distance between cars and give space in case you need extra space to brake. Avoid cruise control, sudden braking, or sudden acceleration. Turn on your headlights so that others on the road can see you.

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle including headlights, taillights, and roof.Move over for emergency vehicles and other vehicles stopped along the road. If it’s not safe to move over, slow down.

If you become stranded, stay in your vehicle – it provides shelter and makes it easier for emergency responders to find you. Run your vehicle sparingly, but keep your window cracked for ventilation. Make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of snow. Tie something white or bright to either your vehicle handle or an antenna to signal distress.

(Jay Bradley is a staff writer for The Morning Times)