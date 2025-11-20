Readers’ Column for the week of November 16, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

A while ago, this 62 year old woman helped me! Now I found out her car died, and she and her son have no transportation with winter coming! She often went to houses as a caregiver to earn money. Does any church or anyone have a relative who no longer drives and a car they don’t need to give to her and her son? My number is (607) 687-5620. Any help will be greatly appreciated!

~

Regarding the article about the Land Bank’s $905,000 renovation of 81 North Avenue. The property, which sold for $23,000 in 2002 and sat vacant for years in poor condition, was purchased by the Land Bank in 2023 for $82,000. Based on what other buildings sell for in the village, that seems high. The project created a commercial space and two apartments but offers only minimal parking. It seems the cost is staggering, and the rental income will never recover the investment. It’s hard to see how this benefits the community. Was this really the best use of that money?

~

I agree with the caller from last week. I was looking at the grand opening of the Owego Taco Bell. Glad they’re in the area; I just so much more would have liked it if it had been in the Village. I agree with the person talking about the Village officials down there celebrating. Seems like they were there looking for a photo opportunity.

~

The Black Friday bowling is coming back again this year. Free bowling for school-age children, free pizza, and soda from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. That’s on Black Friday, Nov. 28, and is sponsored by Owego Bowl and the VFW Post 1371.

~

I’d like to thank the Old Coot for the latest lesson in Owegoites. I found it very enlightening! Thanks.

~

It’s Wednesday evening here, 8:30 at night, very, very windy. I just want to say bless you guys in the big white trucks who were going around Nichols trimming all the tree branches. So far, so good; the power is on. So thank you for all the work you’ve done keeping us safe here in our little village. Okay, have a good night, everybody.

~

Hello, is there anyone out there who has ringing in their ears and knows how to get rid of it? My doctor says there’s nothing that can help the ringing in my ears, and it’s getting worse every year. It’s really annoying. I’m sure a lot of people have this problem. Can anybody out there have a suggestion? It would be greatly appreciated. Thank you. Have a good day.

~

I’m wondering if anybody got their $200 inflation check from the state that was supposed to be here in October. We’re working on November here, so I don’t know. Haven’t seen or heard anything; have you? Thank you.

~

I would just like to address Lockheed Martin’s testing of their helicopters over residential areas. There’s a lot of houses that they’re flying over. A few months ago, there were two people who called into the column complaining about the same thing. The one person said that if it didn’t stop pretty soon, he was going to call the F. F. A. Well, maybe it’s time to make that phone call. It’s just ridiculous that they think they should be testing these in areas where there are hundreds of people. Please print this. This is an important situation.

~

There are still a lot of us old folks (70, 80, 90). We grew up when all produce was unwrapped; you chose your items and put them directly in the basket or paper bag. We bought penny candy at “Mom and Pop” stores. The unwrapped pieces were laid out on trays, and the proprietor picked out your selection and put it in a tiny paper bag. For pickle barrels – not many used tongs, if they were even provided. We’re still here! If you’re worried about your produce, wash it! Use a little vinegar or lemon juice in water, then rinse well. Both are great natural disinfectants.

~

Why is Newark Valley selling village water to a commercial pig farm outside of the village? The farm has ample land on which to drill wells; stop taxing the clean drinking water system for a pig farm.

~

To all concerned voters: as of Nov. 6, election results in the Town of Owego and the rest of Tioga County are not official. Absentee and military ballots will be counted until Nov. 28. Don’t count your chickens before they hatch, Democrats. In past elections, Republicans have far exceeded Democrats in absentee ballots.

~

In response to the postage stamp price, yes, it’s relative; but the post office is a government agency and is very poorly run. The term “snail mail” is also relative. Also, SNAP programs do help people out, but the number of families increases every year, forcing taxpayers to pay the bill. Maybe more people should live within their means, and our government should not advertise to get more people involved, which is also paid for by taxpayers.

~

Every registered Republican in the Town of Owego who did not vote on Nov. 4 should be ashamed. The voter turnout was just pathetic.

~

Voter apathy runs strong in the Republican Party in the town of Owego! Shame, shame!

~

It’s a sad day when more Democrats show up to vote than Republicans in a primarily Republican town. Every Republican that did not vote should take note and never let this happen again. Every vote DOES matter!

National Political Viewpoints

Mr. Trump says there is no affordability problem and there is no inflation. He also says that as far as the air traffic controllers and the airlines go, there’s no problem there. Either this guy is disconnected so badly, or he’s just lost touch with reality.

~

Overwhelming and decisive Democratic victories on last Tuesday’s election day prove Americans are rejecting Trump’s overreach and misuse of his presidential power and moving into authoritarian ways. His numbers are sinking. We the people, don’t want a king and want to keep our democracy by resisting Trump’s dictatorial ways.

~

I see in the news that our President pardoned all the people involved in trying to overtake our government. He surrounds himself with criminals and you people think he’s not a criminal? You live in a dream world. He’s the biggest criminal to ever hold public office. I’ll tell you right now, he will never have another election. He’s going to have a castle, I’ll bet with anybody who wants to. You just give me a call.

~

Chuck Schumer is just like a multiflora rosebush, a real pain.

~

Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders should resign from politics, like Nancy Pelosi did. Go do this country a wonderful favor.

~

Has there ever been a more despicable and crueler president, using snap and food benefits to force congress to cut insurance for millions of people? Like my father used to say, a republican is never happy when they sit down to eat unless somewhere someone is hungry.

~

Mamdani will destroy New York City and then New York State.

~

What is President Trump’s greatest responsibility? It is to prevent the Russo-Ukrainian War from spiraling out of control into a nuclear holocaust. If Trump has to kiss the King’s [Putin] ring 100 times, thus giving the King an off-ramp, is that not worth it? Putin is not a rational King. If kissing Putin’s ring saves the lives of Russian and Ukrainian fathers and sons (one million dead and counting), is that not worth it?

~

You can lead a horse to water, but a pencil must be lead. — Alfred E. Neumann

~

The sad reality is that the Republicans are nowhere near as committed to saving America as the Democrats are to destroying it.

~

The GOP is under the impression that anyone who receives any government aid is a lazy drug user; they have no idea how difficult it is for someone to ask for assistance. Yes, I’m sure there are cases of fraud, but a very low percentage. They keep trying to force women to have unhealthy and unwanted babies, yet they don’t want to help support them. Do your research into the actual reasons before punishing everyone for the few exceptions.