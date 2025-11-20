Tioga County Legislature Acts to Support Local Families Impacted by SNAP Reductions

The Tioga County Legislature recently took action to support residents facing food insecurity amidst ongoing federal SNAP benefit cutbacks and the impacts of the federal government shutdown. Pending final approval of a resolution and execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the County plans to provide $100,000 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to strengthen food distribution services for Tioga County households.

“This investment reflects the Legislature’s commitment to the well-being of the community and to ensuring that families, seniors, and children have continued access to nutritious food during this difficult time,” a legislative representative wrote in a recent press release.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier partners with local food pantries, community organizations, and meal programs throughout Tioga County, and this funding will help meet the increased demand resulting from the uncertainties surrounding federal assistance.

“Tioga County recognizes the very real challenges our residents are facing,” said Chair of the Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey. “With rising food costs and disruptions in federal support, it is essential that we act swiftly and compassionately. The well-being of our community guides every decision we make, and this partnership with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier ensures families have access to basic necessities.”

Under the proposed MOU, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier will utilize the funding to expand food distribution capacity, increase the availability of fresh and shelf-stable items, and support local food pantries serving Tioga County residents. The agreement also includes reporting to the County to ensure transparency and accountability regarding how the funds are used to support community needs.

“This collaboration demonstrates what government and community partners can achieve when we work together with empathy, urgency, and purpose,” said County Administrator Jackson D. Bailey II. “The Legislature is responding to the needs of its citizens.”

For more information about local food assistance resources, individuals can visit the Tioga County website at tiogacountyny.gov or contact the Food Bank of the Southern Tier at www.foodbankst.org.