Food Bank of the Southern Tier launches ‘Virtual Food Finder’

By Jay Bradley

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is launching a new digital tool to find needed food assistance in the face of SNAP reductions in the month of November and potentially beyond as the federal government shutdown continues.

The tool allows users to search by address or ZIP code to find food pantries, meal sites, shelters, or mobile food distributions near you in the Southern Tier.

The tool can be found on the website’s “Find Food” button in its menu, or by going to foodbankst.org/find-food/.

The nonprofit provides its own support and supports community food banks, pantries, shelters, and meal programs throughout Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, and Tioga Counties in New York.

After being ordered by courts to restore SNAP benefits in the face of the continuing government shutdown, President Trump appeared to further threaten benefits Tuesday. A recent statement by the White House confirms that the court orders will be followed and the program will be partially funded.

Local food pantries have reported increased usage in recent weeks in the face of rising costs and other factors.

“SNAP is the first line of defense for food security,” said Mark Bordeau, CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, based in Elmira. He said that while SNAP is not a huge benefit, it is an important support for about 39,000 recipients within the food bank’s service area.

“SNAP is the most important tool for nutrition for folks who currently need some short-term support. We are there to support, but by no means are we the main support.”

SNAP changes passed under the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” earlier this year increase the age for work requirements to 64 from 54, will require states to cover a greater portion of SNAP administrative costs starting in 2027, and will require states that make errors in more than 6% of payments to pay a portion of food benefits. Work requirement exceptions for veterans, homeless individuals, and those coming out of foster care were also removed.