Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Catholic Charities of Tioga Urgently Seeks Food Donations Amid SNAP Shutdown

With the recent federal government shutdown halting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits across New York State beginning Nov. 1, 2025, Catholic Charities of Tioga is facing a growing and urgent need for food. Families who rely on SNAP to put meals on the table are now turning to local food pantries in record numbers, and supplies are running dangerously low.

“Our shelves are nearly empty, and food is going out as quickly as it comes in,” said Renee Spear, Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga Executive Director. “We’re seeing families who have never needed to ask for help before. These are our friends, coworkers, and neighbors, and right now, they’re hungry.”

To help ease the strain, Catholic Charities is partnering with Good Neighbors Community Food Connection, which has generously stepped up to provide additional food donations. Their continued support is helping Catholic Charities provide some relief to families facing food insecurity during this challenging time.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 13, Catholic Charities will host a series of pop-up-style food giveaways at various locations throughout Tioga County. These events will be announced on social media. Community members are encouraged to follow Catholic Charities Tioga on Facebook for dates, times, and locations.

Despite these efforts, the need remains greater than ever. Catholic Charities is calling on the community to come together — neighbors helping neighbors — to ensure no one in Tioga County goes hungry.

Here are a few ways you can help right now:

• Donate non-perishable food items such as canned meats, soups, peanut butter, pasta, rice, cereal, and dry milk.

• Make a monetary contribution to help purchase bulk food directly from regional food banks.

• Organize a mini food drive with your workplace, school, church, or neighborhood group.

• Spread the word. Share our Facebook posts and encourage others to give or volunteer.

“Every can, every dollar, every share makes a difference,” said Spear. “When times are hard, we’re reminded that the strength of Tioga County lies in its people.”

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations: Catholic Charities Tioga – 932 W. River Rd., Nichols, and Bostwicks – 1121 Owego Rd., Candor.

For more information or to learn how to get involved call (607) 414-1023, visit www.catholiccharitiestt.org, or find them on Facebook at CatholicCharitiesofTompkinsTioga.