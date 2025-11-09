Crews respond to CARSTAR fire

By Wendy Post

A fire broke out at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at CARSTAR , located along Fifth Avenue, or Route 17C, in Owego.

According to the Owego Fire Department, which responded along with departments from Apalachin, Campville, Newark Valley, Southside, and Candor, the building sustained heavy damage but is not a total loss.

A woman who drove by when the fire erupted described the flames as “shooting from the top of the building.” Reports note, however, that the blaze was extinguished within minutes.

Officials also noted that an electric vehicle was in the garage at the time the fire erupted and that the building was evacuated.

There were no injuries reported, and officials have not determined the cause of the fire at the time of this report.