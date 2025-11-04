Halloween Fun at the Boys and Girls Club in Owego!

Posted By: psadvert November 4, 2025

On Oct. 24, the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club in Owego was host to its annual Halloween event.  Activities included a haunted gym, doughnuts and cider, a photo booth, and much more. 

Several organizations, including Owego Kiwanis, the Kiwanis Aktion Club, Lockheed Martin, Best Buy, the Owego Fire Department, and members of the National Guard, were on hand to pass out treats. 

