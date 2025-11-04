HalloweenFest attracts hundreds of costumed characters to Owego

The fifth annual Halloween Fest took place on Oct. 24 in downtown Owego. Hundreds attended this free event, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace.

The event included a costume parade down Lake Street, a DJ who was spinning tunes, vendors decorated with a Halloween theme, and plenty of treats!

For more information on Historic Owego Marketplace events, visit www.owego.org. Next up is Holiday Showcase on Nov. 15, followed by Lights on the River on Dec. 5!

Stay tuned for the details, and you can find these photos and more in our most recent print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press!