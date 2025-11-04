HalloweenFest attracts hundreds of costumed characters to Owego

Hundreds of costumed guests flocked to downtown Owego on Oct. 24 for HalloweenFest, one of several events hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace throughout the year. For more information, visit www.owego.org. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)
November 4, 2025
The fifth annual Halloween Fest took place on Oct. 24 in downtown Owego. Hundreds attended this free event, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace.
Hundreds of costumed guests flocked to downtown Owego on Oct. 24 for HalloweenFest, one of several events hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace. For more information, visit www.owego.org. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)
The event included a costume parade down Lake Street, a DJ who was spinning tunes, vendors decorated with a Halloween theme, and plenty of treats!
For more information on Historic Owego Marketplace events, visit www.owego.org. Next up is Holiday Showcase on Nov. 15, followed by Lights on the River on Dec. 5!
This vending machine was awarded a prize by one of the HalloweenFest judges, Jenny Ceccherelli. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)
