Fire at Upstate Shredding claims the life of employee

By Wendy Post —

The community is mourning following a fire at Upstate Shredding that occurred the day before Halloween at the Owego plant, which took the life of one of its employees.

Thirty-two year old Timothy J. Ryder Jr., of Barton, N.Y., was one of two employees trapped inside a motor room during the fire. According to reports, one of the employees was able to get out, but Ryder was unable to make it out of the building.

The fire was reported at approximately 5:50 p.m., with multiple crews responding, and as of this report, the fire remains under investigation.

At 8:23 p.m., the facility’s owner, Adam Weitsman, posted on social media, “Tonight, regrettably we had an electrical fire in the motor room at our Owego NY shredder which took the life of a valued and beloved teammate,” confirming that things had turned tragic, and added, “Please pray extra hard for his family.”

As for the friends and family of Timothy Ryder, they are mourning.

On a social media post that announced services, “You will be missed, Timmy,” “Fly high with the angels,” and prayers for the family and the Upstate Shredding owner and Ryder’s co-workers were the sentiments that resounded.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Estey, Munroe and Fahey Funeral Home, located at 15 Park Street in Owego. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

You can read the full obituary at https://emfaheyfuneralhome.com/.